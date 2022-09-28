Probe sought into illegal issuance of occupancy certificate

The civic authorities of the Thrikkakara Municipality have sought a probe into the alleged illegal issuance of occupancy certificate for an apartment complex in the 38th division of the civic body.

The certificate was reportedly issued despite the builder not obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services department. There were also interventions by the government for issuing the certificate, which should be probed, demanded Ajitha Thankappan, Municipal Chairperson. Councillors Shaji Vazhakala, CC. Viju, and Rashid Ullampilli were present.