Probe on into fake social media profile page of Ernakulam Rural police chief

February 28, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have registered a case after a fake profile of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena appeared on Facebook.

A probe has been launched into the incident with the cyber police trying to track the origin of the fake profile page. This was the latest incident in which fake profiles of senior police officials appeared on social media. Fraudsters had recently come up with fake profile pages of officers like P. Vijayan, K. Sethuraman, and K. Karthik.

cyber crime / Kochi

