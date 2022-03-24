Private bus operators to intensify strike

Demands include minimum ticket rate of ₹12

Passengers boarding a KSRTC bus at the old bus stand in Kannur on Friday following a strike called by private bus operators. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Demands include minimum ticket rate of ₹12

The Private Bus Operators Federation will intensify its strike from Friday onwards with the government refusing to hold talks with the operators. Hamsa Eerikunnan, State treasurer of the federation, said the strike on Thursday was total, except for a few services offered in Thiruvananthapuram.

The demands raised by the operators include minimum ticket rate of ₹12 and for students, a minimum ticket rate of ₹6. The operators have also demanded 50% hike in student concession rate and withdrawal of road tax during the pandemic period.