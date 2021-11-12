Prisoner leads the way in resuming literacy programme in jail

Authorities, moved by illiterate convict’s tale, give him an opportunity to fulfill his desire to study

The desire expressed by a 26-year-old illiterate bike theft convict to study during a counselling session was what triggered the resumption of the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s (KSLM) literacy programme at the district jail at Kakkanad earlier this week.

It turned out that the youngster is an orphan and never had an opportunity to go to school. Moved by his tale, the jail authorities decided to give him an opportunity to fulfill his wish.

“We could have arranged for his learning alone, but we wanted to give that opportunity to a wider circle of similarly enthusiastic inmates. Despite our mass education campaigns, there still seems to be sections in our society who remain left out and hence should be co-opted into the world of knowledge,” said George Chacko, Welfare Officer, District Jail.

The literacy programme at the jail, which was disrupted in the wake of the pandemic, was relaunched since then and has so far attracted 25 inmates, including 15 migrants. Predominantly, basic literacy sessions are organised using the prescribed textbooks of KSLM.

“We are preparing a list of inmates who are interested in doing the 4th, 7th and 10th standard equivalent courses. They will be guided to our ‘preraks’ in the respective local bodies so that they can continue the courses even if they happen to leave the jail before in between,” said Deepa James, District Coordinator, KSLM.

Except for the basic literacy sessions, the rest continues to be online though the participants of 10th and higher secondary equivalent courses can go through the lessons in KSLM’s YouTube channel, Aksharam, any time.

“Increasingly, more inmates are showing interest in the courses. Classes and exams will be held at the jail itself, while those appearing for the 10th standard equivalent exam alone will have to be taken to the exam centres concerned with police security,” said P. Vijayan, Jail Superintendent.

A large number of inmates being remanded prisoners, the duration of their stay threatens to hamper their uninterrupted participation in the courses.

The literacy programme at the district jail is being supported by the Thrikkakara Municipality, which has promised to sponsor textbooks and other learning accessories, said Rasia K.K, KSLM prerak, Thrikkakara Municipality.