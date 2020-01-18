Priest critical of Synod’s reference to ‘Love Jihad’

The observations of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church on alleged ‘love jihad’ at a time when the country was being communally polarised was “mistimed”, said Kuriakose Mundadan, presbyteral council secretary of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Father Mundadan had written on the same lines in his column in Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Ernakulam Archdiocesan Publication Trust.

“The Church leaders should have displayed more restraint and desisted from making such a needless reference, which would only worsen the current volatile situation prevailing in the country. Common sense dictated at least maintaining silence on the issue since there was no evidence to suggest organised efforts towards love jihad,” he said.

Father Mundadan was also critical of the inability of the Church to project a united front against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He noted that while the Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M. had taken a stern stance against the CAA, the Synod had merely urged the Government to allay fears over it.