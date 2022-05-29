Preparations complete for Thrikkakara bypoll

Distribution of polling materials at Maharaja's College on Monday

The distribution of polling materials for the Thrikkakara by-election will begin at Maharaja's College in the city on Monday. Officials had been instructed to receive the polling materials at intervals of one hour between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to avoid any rush and crowding, said a communication from the district administration here.

A total of 36 big buses, 28 small buses, and 25 light motor vehicles have been arranged for the travel of 239 presiding officers and 717 polling officials. A total of 327 ballot units, 320 control units and 326 VVPAT machines have been made ready for the voting that will start at 7 a.m. on May 31. The voting time is up to 6 p.m. Those who reach the voting booths by 6 p.m. can cast their votes.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay M. Kaul and District Collector Jafar Malik have appealed to the candidates, political party leaders, and the public to cooperate in making the process of voting peaceful.

There are a total of 1,96,805 voters in Thrikkakara constituency. Of them, 3,633 are first-time voters. There are 95,274 men, 1,01,530 women and one transgender person in the list. The by-election will be conducted through 239 booths, prepared following the green protocol set out by the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Webcasting will be available in all the booths. No sensitive booths have been identified in the constituency.