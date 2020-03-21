Postponement of exams evokes mixed response from students

Adithi Manoj was going full steam with her revision at her apartment at Palarivattom ahead of her mathematics exam scheduled for Monday when news broke that the State government had decided to postpone SSLC and higher secondary exams as a precaution against community spread of COVID-19.

For a moment, she went blank not knowing whether to feel elated or disappointed.

“Initially, I was dismayed because postponement meant the anxious wait for exams to get over will be prolonged indefinitely. But then it dawned on me that I would get extra time to prepare for the remaining three exams. So, it is a kind of mixed bag,” she said.

Apart from mathematics, physics and chemistry exams are also yet to be held. SSLC exams were to conclude on March 26.

Caroline Sajan, a student of St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, felt that the government’s decision to postpone exams was timely as the epidemic was now into the more serious second stage. She has taken a break from studies and has decided to wait for the revised dates.

Harsha Haridas, another Standard 10 student and classmate of Caroline, was dejected that the postponement of exams came when just three more exams were left though she can see the reasoning behind the decision.

“In a way, it was better that it came during the middle of exams with only three more left. If exams were postponed even before they had begun, then we would have had to live with greater tension, having to prepare for all subjects again. Anyway, I have taken a break at least till this month-end,” she said.

Anandhakrishnan, a commerce student of SNDP HSS, Aluva, felt there was no point in questioning the timing of the decision since the fight against the disease was more important.

Two exams each of science, humanities and commerce streams are yet to be held at the higher secondary level. The Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the Higher Secondary Wing of the Directorate of General Education is mulling whether or not to close the help desk set up to help anxious students appearing for higher secondary exams.

“Shortly after the decision, we received a few calls from anxious students seeking to know when the postponed exams will be held. We have decided to operate the help desk on Saturday as well and based on the flow of calls will decide whether to continue it or not,” said C.M. Azeem, State coordinator of the cell.