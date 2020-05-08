Portal launched for Lakshadweep islanders

The Lakshadweep Administration has launched a portal on its website where people who are stranded in Kerala and Mangaluru, and on islands away from their houses can register, in order to be transported back to their respective islands.
This would be done after they clear COVID-19 tests, said P.P. Mohammed Faizal, Lakshadweep MP. Those stranded on the isles and wanting to return to mainland Kerala must register on the NORKA portal. “They will be transported to Kerala once the State government permits,” he said.
Apart from various places in Kerala, the administration was willing to send a ship to Mangaluru if needed. Else, those stranded there would be brought to Kochi and ferried to the isles, he said.
