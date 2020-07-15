Poor connectivity, rising expenses irk students

Sara (name changed) runs to the terrace of her house every time her teachers go live with their classes through videoconferencing apps.

The daily sessions often get snapped as her place of residence near Koothattukulam lacks a mobile tower that can ensure proper connectivity. “The signal is slightly better on the terrace, but the chances of watching a live session are remote owing to regular disruptions,” she said.

The postgraduate student of physics is among hundreds of college-goers across the State experiencing a host of issues and challenges while accessing online sessions held amid the pandemic.

Amal, a final year undergraduate student of English, is worried about the cost incurred by his parents for meeting his online learning requirements. “The expenses for data recharge have gone up, as I have to access the Internet for the regular five-hour audio and video sessions. I cannot ask for a laptop for better viewing and enhanced memory in view of the financial hardships facing my parents since March,” he said.

Poor mobile connectivity has forced many parents to set up broadband connection. “I had to spent nearly ₹3,000 to get a new connection. I know many parents who could not afford the increase in expenses for online learning, as their wages were hit following the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mathew Varghese, a farmer.

Teachers at various colleges admitted that several students were not able to access online sessions for reasons including poor connectivity and lack of access to smart gadgets. “Some online sessions are having an attendance of only 50%. We are recording the sessions for the benefit of those who are not able to access them,” they said.

A circular issued by the Higher Education Department on June 2 had asked college principals to furnish details of the IT equipment available with students. However, the authorities are yet to do a follow-up assessment as to how many students are facing issues like poor connectivity and non-availability of funds to ensure uninterrupted learning.