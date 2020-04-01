Kochi

Policeman suspended

A civil police officer at Hemambika Nagar police station in the district was suspended on Wednesday for posting malicious messages on the social media.

Civil police officer Ravi Das was suspended for his Facebook post blaming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the COVID-19 outbreak.

