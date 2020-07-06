Policeman saves girl from Vembanad

A civil police officer of the Fort Kochi station saved the life of a girl who jumped into the Vembanad lake on Monday.

CPO M.V. Lavan was at the Ro-Ro jetty along with Inspector Manuraj G.P. when they spotted the girl trying to jump into the lake.

“A person had alerted us about the girl standing near the jetty. We rushed to the spot and tried to stop her. Mr. Lavan and another person jumped into the waters and pulled her out despite the strong undercurrents by holding on to her hair,” said Mr. Manuraj.