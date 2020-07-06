Kochi

Policeman saves girl from Vembanad

A civil police officer of the Fort Kochi station saved the life of a girl who jumped into the Vembanad lake on Monday.

CPO M.V. Lavan was at the Ro-Ro jetty along with Inspector Manuraj G.P. when they spotted the girl trying to jump into the lake.

“A person had alerted us about the girl standing near the jetty. We rushed to the spot and tried to stop her. Mr. Lavan and another person jumped into the waters and pulled her out despite the strong undercurrents by holding on to her hair,” said Mr. Manuraj.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/policeman-saves-girl-from-vembanad/article32007165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY