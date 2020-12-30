Police to keep New Year revelries on a tight leash

Measures being adopted to check spread of pandemic

For the first time in recent memory, Fort Kochi will largely remain out of bounds for New Year revellers, thanks to the precautionary measures being adopted by the police to check the spread of the pandemic.

New Year celebrations, including the annual carnival, the signature event of the city during year-ends, remain suspended. In fact, the police have warned of stern action against those found violating the COVID protocol in Fort Kochi region on the New Year eve and the day after.

Parents found taking their children below 10 years to beaches, those aged above 60 found in crowded places, and violators of physical distancing in general have been put on notice.

Access to the beach will be restricted to a fixed number of visitors for a specific time limit. Crowds and revelries lasting past midnight will not be allowed. Those found loitering in Fort Kochi region without valid reasons way past the scheduled operations of public transport, including bus, jankar, and boat services, will be strictly dealt with, a release issued by the Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner said.

The police will step up surveillance along major spots in Fort Kochi using CCTV networks and deployment of plainclothesmen.

Extensive arrangements

The Ernakulam rural police have also warned of stern action against New Year celebrations violating COVID protocol. The police have made extensive arrangements for the smooth and peaceful organisation of celebrations.

“Nearly 1,500 cops will be deployed round-the-clock in Ernakulam rural limits for law and order maintenance from the New Year eve till the day after. Unauthorised use of public announcement systems in public places and organisation of events and bursting of crackers without prior police permission remain banned,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol will be strictly dealt with. Steps will be taken to suspend their driving licence. Vehicle checking will be intensified to check drunk driving. Liquor outlets will not be allowed to function beyond permissible hours.

Cops, including women police personnel, will be deployed in plain clothes to nab those found teasing women and children in public places like beaches and parks.

Special squads will be deployed for checking the sale and distribution of drugs. Public places will be constantly monitored with the help of CCTV networks.

Special police patrol will get under way in all rural police station limits from Thursday evening. Vehicle checking both by the police and the Motor Vehicles Department will be carried out across various points.

Cops in plain clothes will be deployed at tourist locations to ensure the safety of tourists. Crowding in beaches will not be allowed in the wake of the pandemic and access will be denied after permitted hours.

The police have requested to avoid DJ parties and to keep children and senior citizens away from celebrations. Vehicles, including altered ones, found engaged in unauthorised motor racings endangering public safety will be seized.