Police set to issue Blue Corner notice against Vijay Babu

Kochi police continue to gather evidence building a solid case against Vijay Babu

Kochi police continue to gather evidence building a solid case against Vijay Babu

Beleaguered actor-producer Vijay Babu, facing charges for raping an upcoming actor and then revealing her identity in a social media outburst, seems to be fast running out of time with the Kochi city police adopting a multipronged approach, including the issue of a Blue Corner notice against the elusive actor, who is suspected to be in Dubai, to bring him before the law.

In response to a notice issued by police by email last week summoning him to appear for interrogation, Babu mailed back volunteering to appear on May 19. Realising that this was an ostensible ploy to evade the law till his anticipatory bail is taken up once the High Court reopens after the summer recess on May 18, police were in no mood to concede it.

“We are neither going to wait till May 19 nor let him dictate the timing. Unless he chooses to return and present himself to face the law by today, we will issue a Blue Corner notice against him. We have also initiated measures to impound his passport and are expecting to get the relevant orders from the court at the earliest. It will then be conveyed to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and the Regional Passport Officer who in turn will convey it to all the embassies leaving his passport and visa stamped on it invalid,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Issuing a Blue Corner notice will enable the city police to approach UAE police through Interpol and the former will track the accused down. Then either a team from Kochi can go to Dubai and get his custody or a request could be placed with UAE to deport him back.

Police had mailed to Babu making it clear in no uncertain terms that waiting for him to present himself on May 19 or on a later date was out of the question. He was also asked to reveal his location and convey his present address. “However, he is yet to reveal those details and would only say that he was away for business purposes,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

Since he wasn’t available at his Kochi address, police had handed over the notice to his wife besides mailing it.

Meanwhile, police continue to gather evidence building a solid case against him. They are also set to oppose the anticipatory bail whenever it is taken up by the court citing how he had openly challenged the law by revealing the identity of the survivor.