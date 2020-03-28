Kochi

Police reach out to destitute

Kalamassery police also take up drive to feed stray dogs

The Kerala Police are keeping watch over the destitute left on the streets without a home to go back to.

The campaign, #FeedAStomach, is an extension of the police’s larger #BreakTheChain campaign. It is being implemented in association with a slew of other initiatives and organisations, including Nanma Foundation, Mission Better Tomorrow, Our Responsibility to Children, and Student Police Cadets.

“The project, which was launched on Wednesday, is now under way at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, where more than 1,000 food packets are being distributed daily. We are looking at ways to extend the programme to other districts. The idea is to reach out to all in need so that no one goes hungry during this difficult time,” said P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police who is spearheading the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Kalamasserry Janamaithri Police are also set to feed stray dogs in the city.

The police have bought over 25 kg of dog food, which they will start distributing from Saturday. The Chief Minister, in his daily press briefing on Friday, also exhorted the police to feed stray animals.

“Stray dogs turn really aggressive when they are hungry. So it is high time that we fed them since they might have gone a few days without enough food,” said P.S. Reghu, a civil police officer who came up with the idea.

The Kalamasserry police, who started with feeding just over 100 people at the start of the lockdown, have more than doubled that number since then. They have also been feeding inmates stranded in hostels without food.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020

