GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officer found dead in Kochi

March 27, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub inspector attached to the Aluva East police station was found hanging from a tree on a plot next to his house at Puliyanam near Angamaly on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as K.R. Baburaj, 49. He was recently moved to the Aluva East police station after a long stint with the Special Branch. The victim reportedly was not able to reconcile with the move and was under pressure.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

Suicide prevention helpline - 0484-2540530

Related Topics

suicide / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.