Kochi

Police nab absconding robbery accused

The Cheranallore police have arrested yet another youth on the charge of assaulting two motorbike riders at Mannam Road in Edappally in February and robbing them of their bike.

Vivek, 25, of Edayakunnam in Cheranallore, was arrested on Monday, while Nithin, 25, of Pallikavala, Cheranallore, had been arrested earlier. The bike has been recovered.

Vivek was arrested following his return to Kochi after living in hideouts in Bengaluru and Coimbatore. He was remanded to judicial custody.

The police said the robbery was the fallout of a feud between two gangs which peddled narcotic drugs.


