Police get custody of flood relief scam accused

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday sent the accused in the alleged diversion of money in excess of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the aftermath of the 2018 deluge to the custody of the C-Branch of the city police investigating the case, for five days.

Bail petition

The police got the custody of the key accused, Vishnu Prasad, who served as a clerk in the CMDRF section at the district collectorate, and the second accused, B. Mahesh, till March 12. The court is likely to consider their bail petition on March 13.

The C-Branch has already started summoning and collecting statements from staffers posted in the CMDRF section at different points since 2018.

At the same time, the district administration has decided to proceed with its internal audit to ascertain whether more frauds have been committed.

Since they took over the case registered by the Thrikkakara police on a petition filed by the Additional District Magistrate, the C-Branch has arrested four persons, including Nithin and wife Shintu, while the third accused, Anwar M.M., is absconding.