Police deployed to screen passengers, provide help

A Superintendent of Police-level officer will be in charge of screening passengers at each of the four international airports in the State, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

They will report to Anoop Kuruvilla John, DIG. Similarly, teams led by a DySP will be in charge of the task at railway stations and bus stands.

Passengers will be screened at stations located on the State’s border. All vehicles, including private vehicles, will be inspected in tandem with officials of the Health Department. This comes in the wake of a direction issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera that all police personnel must step forward in the effort to contain the infection, says a press release.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare will lead teams that will create awareness among labourers from other States who are settled in places such as Perumbavoor about precautionary measures.

The Police Commissionerate has taken steps to prevent spread of the disease. Police personnel wearing masks have been deployed at the Ernakulam Junction, Town and Thripunithura railway stations, at KSRTC bus stand and Vyttila Mobility Hub. They will also be in charge of managing queues.

Volunteers and personnel of the Janamaithri Police will help home-bound elderly people and others who need help.

Police personnel have also been deployed at the port, tourist locales, shopping malls and places of worship. Apart from Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel, those from Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and Crime Branch too will play a role in helping to contain the spread of COVID-19.