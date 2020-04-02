Police caution against online fraud attempts

Notwithstanding this period of gloom when everyone remains locked up in their homes, fraudsters may yet be on the prowl to pull a fast one on the unsuspecting public, the Kochi police have warned.

With online activities surging, the police have issued an alert to pre-empt attempts at online fraud.

“As the saying goes, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop and fraudsters cocooned in their hubs may plot devious schemes to cheat the public. Our Cyberdome is alert to crack down on such attempts,” said G. Poonghuzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi.

The police are anticipating attempts to cheat people by sending fake messages through WhatsApp, SMS and mail, asking them to pay into bank accounts against promised door delivery of goods. Any such attempt should be reported to the police, she said.

Attempts to exploit the philanthropic feelings of the people during these difficult times are also not being ruled out by the police. “For instance, fraudsters might send some photos with the claim that they were supporting migrants and are looking for assistance,” said Ms. Poonghuzhali.

She also warned against opening mail from unknown IDs as it may lead to online fraud.

The Kozhikode Rural Police too have urged the public to be vigilant against all types of fund collection in the name of COVID-19 relief activities. District Police Chief A. Sreenivas said no financial aid should be handed over to private individuals or organisations. Such funds should be credited directly to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Management Fund. He clarified that the directive was not meant to question the good intentions of any voluntary organisation or individual.