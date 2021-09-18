Police bust alleged sex racket in Kochi

The Kalady police on Saturday busted an alleged sex racket and arrested five persons from a lodge at Mattoor Junction along Airport Road in Kochi, Kerala.

The arrested are Jagan, 24, of Kollam; Ebin, 33, of Mookkannoor; Noyal, 21, of Vengoor; Dhanesh, 29, of Payyanur, and Sudheesh, 36, of Rayamangalam. A 22-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was also taken into custody.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. The lodge was under surveillance for a while. A special investigation team will probe the case further. The racked used to charge customers upwards of ₹12,000.

A team led by Inspector B. Santhosh, Sub Inspectors James Mathew and N.V. Babu, Assistant Sub Inspector Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officer Anilkumar, and civil police officers Ranjith, Siddique, Amrutha, Dhaneesh, and Eldhose made the arrest.