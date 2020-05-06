Police all set to ensure smooth handling of NRI arrivals

The Ernakulam Rural police have made extensive arrangements for the smooth handling of expatriates set to arrive at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Thursday.

Two hundred police personnel will be deployed at the airport and nearby areas.

The police will restart its COVID-control room at the airport at 2 p.m.

The control room will be under the charge of two DySPs and two sub-inspectors, and four civil police officers will be deployed to manage it. Details of flights and passengers would be collected at the control room, said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The arrival gate at the airport will be manned by three inspectors, three sub-inspectors and seven civil police officers. Social distancing norms will be strictly followed at the gate.

The arrival area will be under the full control of the police.

Police picket will be set up at the airport check-post area as well. Vehicles will be allowed in and out of the airport after strict checks.

Passengers will be escorted to the quarantine facility after medical screening.

Special taxis have been arranged for the transportation of expatriates.

Two passengers and driver will be allowed in cabs with a seating capacity for five and four passengers other than driver in cabs with the capacity for seven.

“Police guards will be posted at the quarantine institutions round-the-clock,” said Mr. Karthik.

200 passengers

CIAL has said that there will be only be a single evacuation flight landing in Kochi on Thursday against two flights announced earlier. The flight will land here from Abu Dhabi with 200 passengers at 9.40 p.m.

Earlier, it was announced that another flight, one from Doha with 200 passengers, too would land here. This flight has been rescheduled for Saturday.