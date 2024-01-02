GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM reaches Lakshadweep on a two-day visit

Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection will ensure faster and reliable internet in the islands, says Narendra Modi

January 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: special arragnement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lakshadweep islands on January 2 (Tuesday) as part of his two-day visit to the archipelago.

He was received by Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep and other senior officials at the Agatti airport. In his address at a public function in Agatti, Mr. Modi said that the Centre is fully committed to the overall development of Lakshadweep in sectors including health, education, tourism, infrastructure and sustainable energy, according to a release.

He said that the Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection would ensure faster and reliable internet in the islands while promoting digital initiatives like telemedicine, e- governance, e-learning and digital banking. He later proceeded to Bangaram island.

The Prime Minister would be attending a public function in Kavaratti island on January 3 (Wednesday), where he would be inaugurating and laying foundation of various projects worth around ₹1,200 crore, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.