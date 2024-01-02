PM reaches Lakshadweep on a two-day visit

January 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lakshadweep islands on January 2 (Tuesday) as part of his two-day visit to the archipelago.

He was received by Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep and other senior officials at the Agatti airport. In his address at a public function in Agatti, Mr. Modi said that the Centre is fully committed to the overall development of Lakshadweep in sectors including health, education, tourism, infrastructure and sustainable energy, according to a release.

He said that the Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection would ensure faster and reliable internet in the islands while promoting digital initiatives like telemedicine, e- governance, e-learning and digital banking. He later proceeded to Bangaram island.

The Prime Minister would be attending a public function in Kavaratti island on January 3 (Wednesday), where he would be inaugurating and laying foundation of various projects worth around ₹1,200 crore, it said.