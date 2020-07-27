PM lauds CBSE topper from Thodupuzha

On Sunday, praise came from an unexpected quarter for Vinayak M. Malil, who scored 493 marks out of 500 in the recent CBSE Class 12 exams and thus emerged topper among students in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category in the commerce stream.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him and exchanged pleasantries as part of the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. Vinayak scored 100 marks in three key subjects – accountancy, business studies, and informatics practices. Hailing from Thodupuzha, he was a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Neriamangalam. “I stayed in the hostel there and did not have additional coaching for any subject. There was a study timetable in the hostel, and I strictly abided by that. Optimal time management and hard work played a key role in my success,” he said.

He plans to pursue B.Com at the University of Delhi.

When asked by Mr. Modi whether he had a message for his fellow students, he said hard work and proper utilisation of time were essential for success in exams.