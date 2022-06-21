Plus Two: Ernakulam emerges second in overall pass percentage

District registers overall pass percentage of 87.46

Students of St. Teresa’s Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kochi celebrate after the declaration of Plus Two results on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Ernakulam district registered an overall pass percentage of 87.46 in the Plus Two examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Of the 30,559 students from 198 schools who appeared for the exam, 26,727 became eligible for higher studies. The district emerged second in the overall pass percentage. It had topped the list last year, with 91.11 pass percentage. Around 2,966 students won A plus in all subjects this time.

In the technical category, the overall pass percentage was 75. Of the 494 students who appeared for the exam, 373 became eligible for higher studies. Thirteen students won A plus in all subjects. The overall pass percentage in the open school category was 57.79. Of the 1,941 students who appeared for the examination, 1,102 became eligible for higher studies. Thirty-two students won A plus in all subjects.