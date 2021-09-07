Plea to fill posts of homoeopathy superintendents

The Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association has said that the posts of superintendent in 19 of the 30 homoeopathy hospitals in the State have been lying vacant for long.

The association representatives said that the functioning of the homoeopathy hospitals had been hit as there were many facilities including district hospitals, where the posts of superintendent had been lying vacant.

Sreelatha L.B. and Jessy Uthup, president and general secretary of the association, said in a communication that junior doctors were in-charge of the administration in these hospitals. This had affected the administrative and hospital work, they said. The implementation of various projects had also been affected owing to the situation. The doctors had also been denied their promotions following the delay in convening the district planning committees, according to the release.