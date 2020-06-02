Kochi

Plan to desilt Periyar, Muvattupuzha

A report will be prepared and submitted to the Union government for environmental sanction soon to clear the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers of silt and accumulated waste obstructing their flow.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Level Expert Committee (DLEC) convened by District Collector S. Suhas. Carrying out any work in the major rivers requires the Union government’s approval.

Reports of the Piravom municipality making arrangements for sand mining will be looked into, the Collector said.

While clearing obstructions to the flow of water in the rivers, sand mining remains prohibited, pointed out K.T. Sandhya Devi, Deputy Collector, District Disaster Management Authority.

Officials of the minor and major irrigation departments, the Muvattupuzha tahsildar and members of the DLEC will inspect the situation at Piravom.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:15:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/plan-to-desilt-periyar-muvattupuzha/article31733157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY