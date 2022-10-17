Pineapple farmers heave a sigh of relief as prices hold steady

Workers in the Vazhakkulam market load pineapple onto a lorry to send it to upcountry destinations where the fruit is in great demand. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

Pineapple farmers, who have stayed in business despite the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, are heaving a sigh of relief as the price of the fruit has remained buoyant and remunerative over the last two months up to mid-October.

The average price of pineapple (raw and fruit) had remained around ₹30 a kg for about nine months, giving hope for the new season, said Baby John, a veteran farmer in Vazhakkulam. The price swung up to about ₹50 a kg for about 30 days, averaging around ₹40 a kg recently despite pessimism that prices would go down with occasional heavy rain in major fruit markets such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, he added. But of late, fruit markets both in Kerala and outside had seen demand depreciation with the arrival of oranges and apple prices ruling low, he said.

Pineapple Farmers’ Association secretary Joe Joe Joseph said the price was rather remunerative with raw pineapple selling for ₹25 a kg on an average while the fruit was ₹29 a kg.

While the price of the fruit has ruled rather high, the fact is that the prices have been carried on the “strength” of a shrinkage in area. More than 40% of the fields had been abandoned due to the pandemic and adverse conditions in the market, said Mr. John. About 60% of small farmers and about 50% of big farmers have left the field and an estimated 1,000 farmers are left in the business now.

The current price trend, however, is indicative that the immediate future will be better. The production of the fruit had come down to about 3.75 lakh tonnes from about 4.5 lakh tonnes during the peak season, said Mr. John, highlighting the key reason for the buoyant price trend. The volume of production may be even lower at 3.5 lakh tonnes.

A shrinkage in area under production also led to sufficient workers being available now. There are more workers from States such as Jharkhand willing to work in pineapple fields with the cost of labour ruling around ₹450 to ₹500 a day. Facilities that enable them to send home money easily without depending on banks is another attraction for the migrant workers.