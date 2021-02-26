Kochi

Piling begins for Thripunithura metro terminal

Piling work for the Kochi metro terminal station near the Thripunithura Railway Station began on Thursday.

The work has been awarded to KEC Constructions. The metro’s Pettah-SN Junction stretch is slated for commissioning by year-end, while the Thripunithura extension is slated to take another year for completion.

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) has been demanding proper road connectivity from the town to the terminal station.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 12:52:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/piling-begins-for-thripunithura-metro-terminal/article33936355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY