Kochi

Photojournalist Bhoopathi cremated

The body of former photojournalist P.A. Bhoopathi, who died on Monday, was cremated at his native place at Vazhakulam near Aluva.

He was 51. He had worked as a news photographer with Veekshanam and Thatsamayam dailies. The body was kept at the Ernakulam Town Hall in the morning for a few hours before being taken to Vazhakulam.

