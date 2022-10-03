PFI office-bearer in NIA custody for five days

A. Abdul Sathar, State general secretary of the proscribed Popular Front of India, was released to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday for five days.

Anil K. Bhaskar, Special Judge of the NIA Court, released the accused to the custody of the investigation agency, which had sought his custody for seven days for obtaining information on the funding and other support received by the organisation.

The accused, who had been arrested from Karunagapally, near Kollam, by the State police, was later handed over to the agency. The court has instructed the agency to produce him back to the court on Friday.