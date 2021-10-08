Petitioners who helped in Monson’s arrest allege being threatened; seek police protection

The petitioners, whose joint complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has led to the arrest of the alleged conman and self-style antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, have alleged that they are being threatened and have sought protection for their lives and properties.

Four out of the six petitioners - Yakub Purayil, Anoop V. Ahammad, Shameer M. T, and Shanimon - have filed a petition with the State Police Chief Anil Kant in this regard.

“When we turned up for giving evidence to the Crime Branch probing the Monson case in Ernakulam a few days back, two persons turned up at our hotel at Vytilla. One person, a resident of Kunnanmkulam was known to us and had asked for an appointment to meet us. But he was accompanied by an unknown person who started issuing threats against naming KPCC chief K. Sudhakaran duing television channel debates,” Mr. Shameer said.

Following this, the petitioners had filed a complaint with the Maradu police.

In the complaint, they have alleged that unknown people kept visiting their homes in Kozhikode when they were away and had even issued threats to family members and relatives. A petition was filed in this regard at the Pantheerankavu police station.

“We keep receiving threatening calls from anonymous numbers that seem (to be) from outside the country. So we have even stopped attending such calls. Then, some people keep trying to dissuade us from going ahead with the petition by approaching us through relatives who are Congress supporters,” Mr. Shameer said.

The petitioners on Friday also issued a defamation notice to actor Sreenivasan who had allegedly regarded the petitioners as fraudsters.

“That was uncalled for as none of us even have a petty case against us anywhere,” Mr. Shameer said.

Notwithstanding the alleged threats, the petitioners, however, are resolved to remain steadfast in their complaint against Monson.