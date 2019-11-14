Petition to make road motorable

A Kochi resident has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the authorities to take steps for making Pandit Karuppan Road motorable.

Jai Mathew, a resident of Thevara, submitted that the corporation had not tarred the road even 10 months after laying pipelines along the thoroughfare. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had deposited the money required for restoring the road with the civic authorities.

Hundreds of city dwellers and people from neighbouring districts use the road to reach the city. The road has become non-motorable after being dug up, the petitioner submitted.