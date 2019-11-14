Petition to make road motorable

A Kochi resident has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the authorities to take steps for making Pandit Karuppan Road motorable.
Jai Mathew, a resident of Thevara, submitted that the corporation had not tarred the road even 10 months after laying pipelines along the thoroughfare. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had deposited the money required for restoring the road with the civic authorities.
Hundreds of city dwellers and people from neighbouring districts use the road to reach the city. The road has become non-motorable after being dug up, the petitioner submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor