Person accused of damaging churches nabbed

The Oonukal police on Monday took into custody a man accused of damaging churches and chapels in various places within their limits.

The accused, identified as Sijo aka Manoj, 40, of Neriamangalam, was reportedly mentally unstable. The places of worship in multiple places had come under attack last week.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed a special squad to probe the case. The squad had found that the accused used to roam around during nights and had damaged the properties over a number of days.

A team comprising Muvattupuzha DySP S. Muhammed Riyaz; Inspector K.G. Hrishikeshan Nair, assistant sub inspectors M.S. Jayan and Manaf, civil police officers Niyasudheen and Shanil nabbed the accused.