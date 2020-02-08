Permission sought for fireworks display during temple festival

The Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple authorities on Friday filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector to grant permission for fireworks display as part of the temple festival.

Justice Anu Sivaraman referred the petition to the Division Bench which deals with Devaswom cases. According to the petition filed by Devaswom president Anil Kumar, the annual festival at the temple is held from February 23 to 29. The temple committee wants fireworks display as part of custom. Last year’s fireworks display complied with all legal formalities.

The petitioner said there was also an insurance policy covering public liability and special contingency.