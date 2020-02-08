Permission sought for fireworks display during temple festival

The Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple authorities on Friday filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector to grant permission for fireworks display as part of the temple festival.
Justice Anu Sivaraman referred the petition to the Division Bench which deals with Devaswom cases. According to the petition filed by Devaswom president Anil Kumar, the annual festival at the temple is held from February 23 to 29. The temple committee wants fireworks display as part of custom. Last year’s fireworks display complied with all legal formalities.
The petitioner said there was also an insurance policy covering public liability and special contingency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.