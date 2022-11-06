People’s feedback crucial for solving urban mobility issues, says Kerala Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tries out a virtual reality tour of the Water Metro project at the 15th Urban Mobility India conclave in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

Planners must engage with commoners and take their feedback for solving urban mobility issues, in keeping with the spirit of inclusiveness, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

Concerted efforts were needed by all stakeholders to transform innovative and sustainable ideas into reality, he said while speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conclave that concluded in Kochi on Sunday evening.

In his address, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said he was impressed with the Water Metro project that would be launched in Kochi. He exhorted players in the urban transport sphere to strive for indigenisation of technologies.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said adapting of technology held the key to sustainable urban transport. “It is also imperative that there is seamless integration of different modes of public transport. This would help plan journeys, while also avoid wasting of time and money,” he said.

Transport Minister Antony Raju spoke of efforts that were on across India to revamp buses and other public transport modes. He said automatic weigh bridges would be readied across the State to prevent accidents and other problems posed by overloaded goods carriers and other vehicles.

Efforts were under way to ensure safe movement of pedestrians and to make public transport accessible to all, said Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary and Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Loknath Behera termed the conclave an intellectually-challenging one that saw participation of experts from other States and abroad.