PCB dilly-dallying on action against Periyar pollution

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has been sitting on reports that had clearly indicated illegal discharge of effluents into stormwater drains in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area.

The board’s inference that the polluted stormwater drains would have triggered the repeated incidents of discolouration of the Periyar near the Eloor-Edyar stretch, including the episode on Tuesday, appeared strange as it was clear at least two years back, according to the timeline of events.

The Hindu had reported in October, 2020, that the board had sought the assistance of the District Industries Centre (DIC) to check whether effluents from industrial units in Eloor and Edayar were discharged into the Periyar through pipes and drains meant to drain out rainwater.

The government agency, which was pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for delay in acting against those responsible for the pollution of the river, had then said that the support of the DIC was necessary, as the industrial estate comes under the centre.

It was clear then that nearly 15 stormwater drains in the industrial area were used to dump effluents and wastewater from the erring industrial units. But the board sat on the inferences while failing to act against polluters.

The board had also opposed a recommendation by the State-Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) appointed by the NGT to form an independent committee having powers to inspect any industry, hotel, high-rises, health care institutions, and other establishments on the banks of the river and to collect data necessary for evaluation from such institutions.

A report filed by the committee before the tribunal in September had suspected the presence of underground pipes starting from industrial units and ultimately discharging industrial waste illegally into the river through the system. The report had included photographs of drains through which industrial effluents reached the river. However, the committee had recommended that its inference needed to be ascertained through further investigations. However, there was no follow-up either from the district administration or the PCB.