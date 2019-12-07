Parking on Container Road: HC asks NHAI officials to appear

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ernakulam, to appear before it on December 16 with files detailing the estimate on facilities, including lighting, to ensure smooth traffic along Container Road.

The order was issued on a suo motu case initiated by the court following reports of frequent accidents on the road.

When the case came up for hearing, the NHAI counsel submitted that no instructions had been furnished by the authority regarding the estimate.

The court noted that the issues of road safety and the right to life had been considered. There has been no reply to the question on estimate.

The court had directed the Mulavukadu panchayat to explore the possibility of providing electricity poles or low-level lighting in areas where vehicles were parked. The panchayat took the stand that it was not financially viable to undertake such facilities. It submitted that parking facilities could be provided on the 309 hectares owned by the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) at Puthuvype.

Unauthorised parking is resorted to by trucks going to the port and DP World Company. DP World has been collecting money from every vehicle on container basis and not on vehicle basis. They are legally bound to utilise a portion of its net profit for local development.

The CPT submitted that it owned certain parking spaces along Container Road. However, the said spaces had been leased out to BPCL, IOCL and other companies.