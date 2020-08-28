Parked car catches fire

A car went up in flames reportedly owing to short circuit at Bank Junction in Aluva on Friday noon.

The sedan had been parked there from the morning and a fire was detected alongside its bonnet around 12 noon following which the Fire and Rescue Services was alerted.

“There was fire on the bonnet and front of the car when our unit reached there. The fire was put out promptly, though the extent of the damage is unknown,” said Aluva fire force sources. Later, the Aluva East police said that the insurance company had attributed the fire to short circuit.

The police said that there were unconfirmed reports that the municipality had set fire to waste in the proximity of the car and that a spark from that could have triggered the fire.