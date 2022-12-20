  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panel recommends disciplinary action against 23 students involved in Cusat clashes

December 20, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A panel appointed to probe the violence involving residents of Sahara hostel for B.Tech students on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on October 26 has recommended disciplinary action against 23 students.

There were clashes between Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists and a section of hostel residents. A room was allegedly set on fire amid the tension. The three-member panel recommended the expulsion of six residents for unauthorised stay in the hostel. It also suggested that the mess facility at the hostel need not be open to students who were not residents of the hostel.

The panel said the CCTV system inside the hostel had to be enhanced. Though there was camera in front of the hostel, there was no surveillance along the corridors. The lack of proper monitoring hampered efforts to ascertain the identity of those involved in similar incidents, it said.

The varsity had suffered loss worth ₹2 lakh in the violence. The Kalamassery police had registered cases against 61 persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes. The probe by the panel had been delayed after many students failed to turn up before it.

The SFI had alleged that a combine of Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) and Fraternity Movement was behind the attack, while a group of hostel residents under the label of ‘Sahara Community’ had accused the SFI for initiating violence.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.