Palakkad district is champion in State Science Fest

Transport Minister Antony Raju handing over the overall championship trophy in the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam to the Palakkad district team in Ernakulam on Saturday.

Palakkad district emerged overall champions with 1,383 points in the State School Science Fest that concluded here on Saturday.

The dominance in IT and Social Science fests drove the district to overall championship. Malappuram emerged runners-up with 1,350 points and Kannur retained its third position with 1,338 points. In fact, it was a neck-and-neck battle between the three districts for the top spot till the last day of the fest.

While Thrissur came in fourth with 1,312 points, the reigning champions Kozhikode languished at fifth with 1,306 points. Ernakulam (1,304 points), Thiruvananthapuram (1,265 points), Kottayam (1,262 points), Kasaragod (1,253), Wayanad (1,240), Kollam (1,217), Alappuzha (1,211), Idukki (1,203) and Pathanamthitta (1,197) made up the rest of the list.

Fathima Matha Girls Higher Secondary School, Koompanpara in Idukki emerged the overall school champion with 120 points. They were followed by Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad in Kasargod with 117 points and GVHSS Manathavady in Wayanad with 113 points.

Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad emerged joint top in the science fest with 122 points with the former leaping to the top from the third spot on the final day. Kannur and Pathanamthitta finished in the second and third spots with 117 points and 116 points respectively.

Palakkad piped Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram by a mere three points as it finished top in the social science fest with 133 points. Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram emerged joint second with 130 points each while Ernakulam finished third with 128 points.

Thrissur emerged champions in the work experience fest with 752 points edging past Palakkad with 749 points and Kannur with 746 points.

Malappuram finished top in the mathematics fest with 262 points. They emerged first in six out of the total 14 events. Palakkad finished second with 253 points and Kannur third with 242 points.

Palakkad with 126 points pipped Kozhikode by a solitary point to become champions in the IT fest while Kannur emerged third with 117 points.

Competitions was held in 157 items across three days. Minister for Transport Antony Raju gave away the trophies. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the valedictory function.