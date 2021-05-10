Oxygen concentrators to be supplied at home

Efforts are on to make oxygen concentrators available at home to COVID and non-COVID patients requiring oxygen support.

Three such concentrators are ready for use in the Kochi Corporation area and will be made available through the civic administration’s health wing. More concentrators will be made available in the district for COVID patients in emergency situations.

Beds with oxygen supply are also being set up at first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and domiciliary care centres. Oxygen cylinders are being distributed to treatment centres through a centralised distribution system.