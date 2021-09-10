Oxygen concentrators to be handed over

As a part of the efforts to ensure oxygen availability for COVID-19 patients, the Alumni Association of National Institute of Technology, Warangal, jointly with the Vijayawada and Kerala Chapters, and NSS units of MBITS Engineering College, Kothamangalam, procured 15 oxygen concentrators for use by the grama panchayats in Kothamangalam taluk and St. Joseph Dharmagiri Hospital, Kothamangalam.

Antony John, MLA, inaugurated the programme by handing over the first oxygen concentrator to Sr. Abhaya, Administrator, Dharamagiri Hospital, Kothamangalam.