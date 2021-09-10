Kochi

Oxygen concentrators to be handed over

As a part of the efforts to ensure oxygen availability for COVID-19 patients, the Alumni Association of National Institute of Technology, Warangal, jointly with the Vijayawada and Kerala Chapters, and NSS units of MBITS Engineering College, Kothamangalam, procured 15 oxygen concentrators for use by the grama panchayats in Kothamangalam taluk and St. Joseph Dharmagiri Hospital, Kothamangalam.

Antony John, MLA, inaugurated the programme by handing over the first oxygen concentrator to Sr. Abhaya, Administrator, Dharamagiri Hospital, Kothamangalam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 12:04:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/oxygen-concentrators-to-be-handed-over/article36391726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY