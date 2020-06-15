Overbridge work to gain momentum in Kochi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Pizhala-Moolampilly overbridge on June 22 through videoconferencing during a function to be held as per COVID-19 precautions at the collectorate conference hall.
This was decided at a meeting held here on Monday. The possibility of installing street lights on the bridge will also be examined, District Collector S. Suhas said.
It was also decided to complete survey work for the Perandoor-Vaduthala overbridge in a fortnight. The new alignment for the Vaduthala bridge is expected from the Railways. This will be followed by land acquisition.
Work on the bridge at Atlantis Junction too will resume, it was decided. Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod, MLA; Mayor Soumini Jain, RBDCK managing director R. Rahul, and Deputy Collector M.V. Suresh Kumar attended the meeting.
