Over 6 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

Seven carriers arrived on various flights from Middle East

Seven carriers arrived on various flights from Middle East

Staff Reporter

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kochi, seized 6.2 kg of gold in compound form from seven passengers on their arrival at the Cochin International Airport on various flights from Middle East in the early hours of Monday.

About 1.10 kg of gold compound was seized from a passenger named Ratheesh, who arrived by an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. In another seizure, about 570 grams of the contraband was seized from Mohd Ashraf, a resident of Kasaragod, who arrived by a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai.

As much as 1,600 gm of gold was seized from Ansil, a resident of Perinthalmanna, and Ashhar, a resident of Muvattupuzha, on their arrival from Dubai on a Spice Jet flight. Besides, 1 kg of gold each was seized from Sainul Abid, Noufal, and Abdulla who arrived by Saudia flight from Jeddah. In all cases, the gold was found hidden in compound form in their rectums.

The Nedumbassery Air Intelligence Unit will conduct further investigations into the seizures, sources said.