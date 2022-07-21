Over 4,700 students enrolled in schools in Ernakulam in new academic year

A total of 4,780 students enrolled in government and aided schools under the General Education department in Ernakulam district in the new academic year.

Of them, 913 students had joined Standard 1, according to official figures available till the end of June. The highest enrolment was in Standard 8 (1,288). The enrolment in other classes are 676 in Standard 2, 578 in Standard 3, 862 in Standard 9, and 98 in Standard 10.

In the aided category, St. Teresa’s CGLPS had the highest intake in Standard 1 with 241 students. Government GLPS, Valayanchirangara, topped in the government school category with 134 enrolments. Njaralloor Bethlehem GHS had the maximum number of new enrolments (2,707), while the corresponding figure in Government GHS, Kadayiruppu, was 1,208.

An official release said academic initiatives like Hello English and Sastrapadham had helped students improve their learning capabilities. The department was also able to offer online classes during the peak of the pandemic, it said.