Over 44,000 senior citizens vaccinated in Ernakulam

A total of 44,190 senior citizens and 2,066 people over the age of 45 with co-morbidities have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ernakulam since registration began on March 1.
Mass vaccination drives will soon be held at the municipality and corporation levels, said a communication from the District Medical Officer. At present, there are three mass vaccination centres in the city — IMA House, YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road, and Amrita Arts and Science College — said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination in the district.
Among health workers, 62,312 have taken the first shot. Of them, 30,755 have taken the second dose too. A total of 40,072 frontline workers have been inoculated with the first dose, and 99 of them have taken the second dose as well.
On Friday, 100 vaccination centres were arranged — 57 at government facilities and 43 at private hospitals.
“Around 17,000 doses were administered on Friday, though a final figure is yet to be available. The target for the district will be raised to 25,000 doses per day from next week, and the number of vaccination centres will be increased accordingly,” Dr. Sivadas said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath