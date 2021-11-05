Over 200 of 311 kiosk spaces at metro stations auctioned in three days

Most spaces will soon have eateries, electronic item stores, and packed vegetable outlets

Over 200 of the 311 kiosk spaces at Kochi metro stations have found takers thanks to the resounding response to an aggressive marketing drive by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to auction commercial spaces to mobilise revenue from non-ticketing sources.

The metro agency adopted a mix of innovation and hassle-free procedures as it embarked on the drive to auction the spaces, each measuring 120 sq.ft., initially for a five-year period. The four-day auction, where spot registration too can be done, will conclude at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Saturday.

Elaborating on the auction, KMRL chief general manager A.R. Rajendran said most kiosk spaces would shortly have eateries, packed vegetable outlets, and shops selling mobile phones and electronic items, among others. “Details of the 100-odd kiosk spaces that are still open for grabs have been published on KMRL’s website. They will be re-auctioned on Saturday,” he informed.

In the run-up to the auction process, he said such large-scale public auctions were rare nowadays, since e-auction was the norm. “Small and medium traders, apart from entrepreneurs and women, benefit the most from the auction. A non-conventional method too was adopted for marketing commercial spaces. Thus, teams of our personnel distributed notices, visited shops, and explained to traders the simple steps that would fetch them space at metro stations,” he added.

Auction process

“The response highly exceeded our expectations, with people coming in from as far as Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur. Many of them were returnees from West Asia, who wanted to set up shop here. All that they needed to bring was a Government ID card. Once the auction was over, all approvals were readied in less than 30 minutes. They were given three days to submit the security deposit and another 30 days to open their kiosks,” Mr. Rajendran said. He attributed innumerable women entrepreneurs coming forward to open food and other outlets to high visibility and safety and security within the confines of metro stations.

Commercial spaces at the street level fetched premium amounts, followed by those at the concourse and platform levels. A base price of ₹15 per sq.ft. per month was fixed for space at select stations, while it went up to ₹105 per sq.ft. at the Edappally station.

“The auction raked in over 10 times the base price at many prime stations. Aimed at making optimal space utility, a standardised design has been readied for all kiosks. The sole restriction is that cooking using naked flame is not permitted at any station, in keeping with safety norms of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Pre-cooked food can be served. The initial five-year tenure for kiosks can be further extended,” official sources said.