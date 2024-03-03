Over 2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

March 03, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

Customs officials seized over two kilograms of gold from three passengers at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday. Three persons, including a woman, were detained. In one case, a Pattambi native was intercepted on his arrival from Dubai.

Gold, in the form of three capsules, weighing 797 grams were recovered from his body. In another incident, four capsules containing 1,182 grams of gold were seized from a Malappuram resident on his arrival from Sharjah. Besides, a gold chain and bangle were also seized. A woman from Kasaragod was intercepted on her arrival from Abu Dhabi with 272 grams of gold.