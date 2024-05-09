Operation Breakthrough phase four to address flooding at South station

The Irrigation department has already embarked on the fourth phase of Operation Breakthrough, the anti-flooding project in the city, even as the renovation of the Mullassery canal included in the third phase of the project is progressing.

Three works have been identified under the fourth phase. One of the works is a 900-metre canal from the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station directly to the backwaters along Jos Junction, Durbar Hall ground, Siva Temple, and Rajendra Maidan accounting for at least 50% of the floodwater around the station. The proposal has received in-principle approval.

This is likely to resolve the existing issue of floodwater from Jos Junction reaching the Ernakulam Junction railway station and then flowing through the Vivekananda Thodu to reach the Mullassery canal. The new proposal is likely to address the issue.

Another proposal is for widening the drainage around the roundabout at High Court Junction to resolve the flooding there. The idea is to divert the floodwater from the drainage through the Mangalavanam Thodu to the backwater. The project is awaiting technical sanction.

About 40% of another work worth ₹2.50-crore to address flooding at Kammattipadam. Though the renovation of Mullassery canal that was launched two years ago was not progressing at the expected pace, the Irrigation department sources remain confident of completing 70% of the project covering the critical areas before the onset of the monsoon. Of the 829 metres of the entire stretch of the canal, over 500 metres beyond the Karikkamuri Cross Road would be renovated at a width of four metres and a depth of three metres by the end of this month.

The renovation of Mullassery canal from KSRTC bus station to Kayal mouth will address the accumulation of floodwater near the Railway-Mullassery-Vivekananda Thodu junction. The reconstruction of the canal aims to restore its original capacity, easing flooding in the area.

Operation Breakthrough was initiated in response to the devastating floods in Kochi city during October 2019 when major roads and prominent locations were severely affected.

The program adopted a systematic approach, starting with division-wise studies involving technical experts from various departments. Phase 1 prioritized remedial actions, followed by Phase 2 focusing on desilting and rejuvenating major canals and Kayal mouths.