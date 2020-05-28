Open places of worship: Murali

A couple of days after the Indian Union Muslim League urged the State government to reopen religious places of worship, K. Muraleedharan, Congress MP from Vadakara, too has joined the bandwagon raising a similar demand ahead of the culmination of the ongoing fourth phase of national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he wondered why the government was not showing the interest it had in reopening liquor shops as far as places of worship were concerned. “How come social distancing can be practised outside liquor shops while it cannot be done outside places of worship?” he asked.

Opening of religious places of worship would not lead to community spread of COVID-19. The people of Kerala were now more worried about the community spread of liquor, not that of the virus, he said

A lot many believers are pained by the continuous closure of temples. Though many religious leaders had urged the Chief Minister to open temples, mosques and churches, the reply had been negative. Those running the affairs of these places are willing to follow all the protocols and ensure social distancing norms. Virtual queue system could be implemented there as well, Mr. Muraleedharan claimed.

The government should take the Opposition into confidence and value their opinion as well, he added.