Kochi

Open places of worship: Murali

A couple of days after the Indian Union Muslim League urged the State government to reopen religious places of worship, K. Muraleedharan, Congress MP from Vadakara, too has joined the bandwagon raising a similar demand ahead of the culmination of the ongoing fourth phase of national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he wondered why the government was not showing the interest it had in reopening liquor shops as far as places of worship were concerned. “How come social distancing can be practised outside liquor shops while it cannot be done outside places of worship?” he asked.

Opening of religious places of worship would not lead to community spread of COVID-19. The people of Kerala were now more worried about the community spread of liquor, not that of the virus, he said

A lot many believers are pained by the continuous closure of temples. Though many religious leaders had urged the Chief Minister to open temples, mosques and churches, the reply had been negative. Those running the affairs of these places are willing to follow all the protocols and ensure social distancing norms. Virtual queue system could be implemented there as well, Mr. Muraleedharan claimed.

The government should take the Opposition into confidence and value their opinion as well, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 8:18:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/open-places-of-worship-murali/article31696983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY